Teamwork: Astros Fans Work Together To Toss Hat Back To Lady Who Dropped It from 7th Story Parking Garage

November 6, 2017

These are a several videos (different angles, including one from above) from the Houston Astro's World Series winning parade of a bunch of people hanging out the side of a parking garage working together to toss back the hat a lady dropped from the seventh story. The crowd really gets into it. And can you blame them? This is like, almost as exciting as watching your team win the World Series, except without the insane ticket prices, and in a downtown parking garage that smells like spilled beer.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to MSA, who agrees that is not how you wear a rally cap.

Video Of Car Salesman Demonstrating Van's Child-Safe Sliding Door With His Own Neck Ends How You'd Expect

Previous Story

Camp Kids Build Sweet Space Station Playhouse In The Middle Of The Woods

Next Story
  • Andyman7714

    That's my new happy place.

  • Frédéric Purenne

    The crowd's reaction made me smile more and more at each toss, this is awesome!

  • Jenness

    Things like this just really brighten up the world :)

  • The_Wretched

    Nothing says 'party' like a parking garage.

  • Doog

    Now that's teamwork!

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: baseball, coming together, games, get pumped!, good job, hat, having a great time, look at all your different colored hats!, returning things, skills, so that's what that looks like, sports, teamwork, throwing things, video, we're on top of the world!, well how about that, whee!, winning things
Previous Post
Next Post