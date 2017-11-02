This is the $50 Super Mario Chain Chomp desk lamp available for pre-order from ThinkGeek. Or, if you're reading this in the future, available now from ThinkGeek. Or possibly sold out or discontinued. The head swivels and pivots, but the entire chain isn't posable like I was hoping. That's a shame. Not that I was going to buy one anyways, but I would have acknowledged that's a nice feature. My nicest feature? That's a tough call, because they're all just so great. What would you say it is? "That you only exist inside a box that I can close at any time." OUCH. "Too harsh?" No, I just cut myself sharpening my ninja sword and Googling your address.

Keep going for one more shot of the lamp about to chomp a MacBook.

Thanks to Alexandra, who wonders how many Chain Chomps dream of breaking the bond of their chains and just being just Chomps.