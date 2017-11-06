Students Produce Music Video About Genetics To Get Grades Curved

November 6, 2017

This is 'XY Cell Life', a worthwhile song and music video produced by Morehouse College student Julien Turner for his biology class after the professor offered to curve everyone's grades if they made a music video about one of the subjects they covered in class. I learned a lot by watching it. Mostly, that meoisis is the key to making life, mitosis copies cells about to die, and if my genes go left unread, all my cells are dead. That's pretty heavy. Maybe not as heavy as the school bus I lifted off the train tracks to save all those children, but I do inject a slurry of steroids and ant DNA straight into my soul.

  • DeksamTorrac

    I am now 2:58 smarter having watched this.

  • GeneralDisorder

    I took a class in I want to say 8th grade that went over cellular biology and they glossed over all of that. I mean, really glossed over. But there was more info in the book and I remember being interested in that section and reading all of it.

    When I took Cellular Biology in 11th grade it was a mix of Seniors and Juniors and lucky me skipped Earth Science in 8th and 9th grade. So I could actually remember some of that shit. Everyone else in that room had taken Earth Science. None of them had General Science 3 years prior. Most had regular Biology 2 years prior but it didn't really go into the cell division, DNA, etc.

    A few of my fellow Juniors complained "this is the hardest class ever" and I'm like "I'm sorry... I was playing tetris on my TI-86. What class is this? Oh, right... easy stuff"

    The important take-away... "if you remember stuff you don't have to work in school".

  • Hazakabammer

    Flunked all my exams except science, which I scored the highest possible grade for. Zero study. It just interested me at the time. 8 years after school I've forgot most of that stuff though. That's what happens when parents don't push their children properly and gifts get wasted. I coulda been making Dog-Humanoids in a Saudi castle right now, for some Sheikh with too much money.

  • Underwhelmed.

  • Jenness

    I think we need to see all of the submissions.

