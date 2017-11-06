Students Produce Music Video About Genetics To Get Grades Curved

This is 'XY Cell Life', a worthwhile song and music video produced by Morehouse College student Julien Turner for his biology class after the professor offered to curve everyone's grades if they made a music video about one of the subjects they covered in class. I learned a lot by watching it. Mostly, that meoisis is the key to making life, mitosis copies cells about to die, and if my genes go left unread, all my cells are dead. That's pretty heavy. Maybe not as heavy as the school bus I lifted off the train tracks to save all those children, but I do inject a slurry of steroids and ant DNA straight into my soul.

Keep going for the video, things really start to get going around a minute in.

