Students Drop Wardrobe Over Balcony Onto Mattresses Hoping It Doesn't Break

November 8, 2017

This is a video from Gurupi, Tocantins, Brazil of a group of students dropping a wardrobe over a second story balcony with the hopes that the three absolutely disgusting mattresses they've laid out will cushion its fall. They fail miserably. I'm inclined to say even these movers did a better job, and I'm pretty sure one of those guys is gonna have to be hand-fed for the rest of his life. But least their sofa didn't break into every single piece possible. Also, no word how these little geniuses expect to return to Narnia now.

Keep going for the video while I speculate just how spectacularly these kids failed the egg drop experiment in physics class.

Thanks to Joseph A, who agrees they should have strapped the mattresses to the wardrobe and THEN thrown it over.

  • Michael Wiggins

    knew this was going to end poorly when you saw it was filmed in portrait mode

  • Jenness

    Shouldn't they get some sticker removed from their man cards or a suspension or something? It would be hard to screw up moving 1 piece any more than they did unless they simply set the thing on fire with gasoline. https://i.imgflip.com/npc0m...

  • Captain Matticus, LP Inc.

    We men held a meeting last year and House Proposal 39-C: An Amendment to the Man Card Act was approved. It states in Article 3, Clause 2, under "Terms for Removal":

    "Upon the complete failure of a traditionally masculine task, the Man Card may be retained if, and only if, the failure was so complete as to warrant a barrage of mockery and ridicule for an inordinately long and extended period of time (greater than 1 week, less than 1 year, with occasional mentions on the anniversary of the failure event)."

  • Doog

    There's nothing better than 'celebrating' the anniversary of a friends complete failure at something.

  • NAILED IT

  • Bling Nye

    Problem was clearly there weren't 2-3 of them down there to catch it.

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    looks less like school and more like season 3 of Prison Break

  • Jon

    Surely the effort in getting the mattresses (if they can so be called) there is more than carrying the wardrobe down...

  • Draco Basileus

    5 guys couldn't carry a single piece of furniture down 1 flight of stairs?

  • The_Wretched

    Um. Rope? and they missed the 'mattresses' (revolted).

  • Victor Costa

    we don't do physics experiments on schools here in Brazil.

  • Scotty J

    Obviously liberal arts students.

  • Frédéric Purenne

    Not only did it break, but I think every single component of the wardrobe got detached from one another as if not a single screw/pin was keeping it together. Impressive!

  • MustacheHam

    Well, now they just need to get the Allen wrench and the required screwdriver that didn't come with the kit. heh heh

  • Mark

    I wish those things came apart that easily for me. The next time I need to disassemble one to throw it out, I'm going to throw it off my roof!

  • Victor Costa

    probably bought at a Casas Bahia store. Our IKEA equivalent. Except it's cheap in all the wrong ways.

  • Doog

    Those are not mattresses. Please tell me people haven't been sleeping on those things.

  • zethreal

    They don't look too unlike the mattresses I had in college.

  • Meh

    Clearly not physics students, or basically none of them are really students, as they're too dumb to be considered so.

  • "Women's Studies" "students".

