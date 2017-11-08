Students Drop Wardrobe Over Balcony Onto Mattresses Hoping It Doesn't Break

This is a video from Gurupi, Tocantins, Brazil of a group of students dropping a wardrobe over a second story balcony with the hopes that the three absolutely disgusting mattresses they've laid out will cushion its fall. They fail miserably. I'm inclined to say even these movers did a better job, and I'm pretty sure one of those guys is gonna have to be hand-fed for the rest of his life. But least their sofa didn't break into every single piece possible. Also, no word how these little geniuses expect to return to Narnia now.

Keep going for the video while I speculate just how spectacularly these kids failed the egg drop experiment in physics class.

Thanks to Joseph A, who agrees they should have strapped the mattresses to the wardrobe and THEN thrown it over.