Star Wars: The Last Jedi Gets Another Trailer

"That's right, and that big furry dude used to sit there."

This is the 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' trailer that premiered during Game 7 of the World Series last night. Combined with my extensive analysis of the first trailer, I'm pretty sure I've got the whole movie figured out now. Also, if there hadn't been a Game 7 of the World Series, when would they have released the trailer instead? You see what I'm getting at? "You're saying the series was rigged to go seven games." Sports are a business, just like selling your family's prescriptions or panhandling.

Keep going for the trailer.