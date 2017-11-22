Star Wars Everything: Waffle Maker That Makes Millennium Falcon Shaped Waffles

November 22, 2017

millennium-falcon-waffle-maker-1.jpg

Have a child that refuses to eat breakfast if it isn't Star Wars shaped? Get a new kid. Or buy this $40 Millennium Falcon waffle maker. It makes waffles in the shape of the Millennium Falcon. Sure they'll probably only look good if you use just the right amount of batter (read: they'll look nothing like the ones in these photos), but isn't that what breakfast is all about? "What?" Precision. "I thought it was about not starving until lunch." That too. Plus giving families a chance to argue before heading to work and school.

Keep going for a couple more shots.

millennium-falcon-waffle-maker-2.jpg

millennium-falcon-waffle-maker-3.jpg

millennium-falcon-waffle-maker-4.jpg

Thanks to carey, who agrees the whole point of waffles are all the little square pockets for holding melted butter and syrup.

