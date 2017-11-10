Star Wars Everything: A Death Star Dome Camping Tent

Because Star Wars everything or bust, this is the $250 *spit-take* Death Star Dome Tent available from ThinkGeek. It looks like the top half of the Death Star (is the other half underground?), measures 7-feet in diameter, sleeps three, and has a "fast click assembly frame (joints, not poles)." Obviously, it's perfect for camping on Endor. Granted the Ewoks will probably crush you to death with a log after mistaking you for a group of Imperial troopers, but it's not like you were going to survive that long having to hunt and fish for your meals anyways. "How could you tell?" *pointing* "The Death Star tent gave it away?" Plus all the plastic lightsabers you packed.

Keep going for several more shots in case you were wondering if it has a pocket for cell phones inside or a hook in the middle of the roof (yes to both!).

Thanks to Luc, who agrees this would be handy to help friends spot your tent at a festival. Or for setting up in a bedroom and playing Star Wars with your kids.