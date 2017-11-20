These are the $60 Star Trek The Original Series inspired bathrobes available from ThinkGeek. They're available in one-size-fits-most-adults in gold (Command), red (Operations, Engineering, and Security) and blue (Science and Medical), complete with matching insignia and gold stitched ranking on the sleeves. Obviously, I just bought a red one and will likely die in my sleep soon, just hopefully-- "Not next to a Vulcan blowup doll." Right, but if it does happen I need you to pop it and dispose of the evidence.

Keep going for a couple closeups and a command officer beckoning you back to his cabin.

Thanks to carey, who agrees the best robes have been and always will be wizard robes.