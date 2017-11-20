Star Trek The Original Series Inspired Bathrobes

November 20, 2017

star-trek-robes-1.jpg

These are the $60 Star Trek The Original Series inspired bathrobes available from ThinkGeek. They're available in one-size-fits-most-adults in gold (Command), red (Operations, Engineering, and Security) and blue (Science and Medical), complete with matching insignia and gold stitched ranking on the sleeves. Obviously, I just bought a red one and will likely die in my sleep soon, just hopefully-- "Not next to a Vulcan blowup doll." Right, but if it does happen I need you to pop it and dispose of the evidence.

Keep going for a couple closeups and a command officer beckoning you back to his cabin.

star-trek-robes-3.jpg

star-trek-robes-4.jpg

star-trek-robes-2.jpg

Thanks to carey, who agrees the best robes have been and always will be wizard robes.

  • The_Wretched

    While you're wearing one, don't forget to say the relevant lines:

    "Stop exploding, you cowards."

    "That young man fills me with hope. Plus some other emotions which are weird and deeply confusing."

    "Private Lemon is the finest soldier I've seen since my mirror got grease on it."

