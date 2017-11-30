Sounds Safe: Trying To Fly A Drone Inside A Moving Vehicle

This is a video of Youtube channel The Action Lab flying a drone inside a moving minivan to answer the question, "Will the drone stay with the car as it moves or will it stay in the same location relative to the ground?" Apparently because some people are so successful in life and trusting that they have other questions to answer besides, "Where's my next meal coming from?" and "Did somebody poison it?"

First, I test what happens when all the doors are closed and I try to fly the drone in the car, then I test what happens when I leave the doors and the trunk open. This is a really neat idea that teaches about frames of reference and also air resistance

So, what's the answer? I guess you'll just have to watch the video to find out! "You didn't watch it, did you?" Jesus, do I look like a guy who isn't already over his mobile data plan?

Keep going for the video and get your learn on. Or stay ignorant like me, it's entirely up to you.

Thanks to Christian, who agrees you should have gotten that van up to at least 45MPH before taking off, and preferably 60MPH.