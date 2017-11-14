So That's What That Sounds Like: When Darth Vader's James Earl Jones Voice Processor Breaks

November 14, 2017

darth-vader-voice-processor-meltdown.jpg

This is a video imagining what Darth Vader would sound like in all the Star Wars movies if the James Earl Jones voice processor in his helmet broke. He sounds...way less intimidating. And more than a little bit like my buddy Brian A., who I actually haven't heard from in a while. *tries calling* No answer, I'm just gonna assume he's dead. I mean, who wouldn't answer a call from me? "Most people." That hurts. "Your father and I included." Mom! You mean you haven't really been at the movies since April?!

Keep going for the video.

