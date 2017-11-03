Snap Crackle And Pop: Video Of A Truckful Of Aerosol Cans Exploding On Highway

This is a video of a tractor trailer full of aerosol cans exploding on the M1 motorway between junctions 20 and 21 in Leicestershire, England. It's believed the cans were ignited as a result of the heat generated by friction after the driver slammed on his brakes following a blown tire. Obviously, I only wish I could have been there-- "So you smell it." You really get me, you know that? I expect the best Christmas present from you this year.

Keep going for the vertical video.

Thanks to Christopher C, who agrees that is not how you pop popcorn.