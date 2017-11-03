Snap Crackle And Pop: Video Of A Truckful Of Aerosol Cans Exploding On Highway
This is a video of a tractor trailer full of aerosol cans exploding on the M1 motorway between junctions 20 and 21 in Leicestershire, England. It's believed the cans were ignited as a result of the heat generated by friction after the driver slammed on his brakes following a blown tire. Obviously, I only wish I could have been there-- "So you smell it." You really get me, you know that? I expect the best Christmas present from you this year.
Keep going for the vertical video.
Thanks to Christopher C, who agrees that is not how you pop popcorn.
-
eAddict
-
Bling Nye
-
Scotty J
-
GeneralDisorder
-
Scotty J
-
GeneralDisorder
-
Scotty J
-
Bling Nye
-
Geekologie
Read More: accidents, driving around having a terrible time, england, explosion, fire, fire in the hole!, it wasn't my fault!, kaboom, snap crackle and pop, so that's what that looks and sounds like, so what was it axe body spray or what, that wasn't supposed to happen, transportation, vertical video, video, woopsie