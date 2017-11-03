Snap Crackle And Pop: Video Of A Truckful Of Aerosol Cans Exploding On Highway

November 3, 2017

truckful-of-aerosol-cans-on-fire.jpg

This is a video of a tractor trailer full of aerosol cans exploding on the M1 motorway between junctions 20 and 21 in Leicestershire, England. It's believed the cans were ignited as a result of the heat generated by friction after the driver slammed on his brakes following a blown tire. Obviously, I only wish I could have been there-- "So you smell it." You really get me, you know that? I expect the best Christmas present from you this year.

Keep going for the vertical video.

Thanks to Christopher C, who agrees that is not how you pop popcorn.

  • eAddict

    Kind of reminds me of waiting for the last few kernels to pop with microwave popcorn.

  • Bling Nye
  • Scotty J

    I have a firepit and a bunch of half-empty spray paint cans. I know what I'm doing this weekend.

  • GeneralDisorder

    My friend and I used to have a fire a few nights a week and a few times he got bored and threw things like cans of creamed corn, spray paint, etc in the fire pit.

    It's pretty impressive how much of a thud that canned good make when they pop.

  • Scotty J

    Looks like the soup kitchen will have to wait this Thanksgiving, I got 'splosions to make.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Food banks and soup kitchens need money more than donated bullshit that they have to sort and figure out how to distribute.

    Side note: all of that food came from a food bank. We were poor. Granted he was a lot poorer than I was (I had two parents who both worked. He had one parent who was on disability).

    We had a lot of fun growing up. Took all kinds of dumb risks and just dicked around most of our time spent together.

  • Scotty J

    I wasn't judging, dude. I meant to be funny.

  • Bling Nye

    I'll bring the bottle rockets, we can toss a couple bricks of those in too!

  • Geekologie

    where's my invite?

