Smart Thinking: Guy Cuts Into Gas Cylinder, Gives It A Kick

November 9, 2017

This is a video of a man who cuts into a gas cylinder, then gives it a kick after it starts spewing fire, presumably because his quick thinking led him to believe that fiery gas cylinders, like humans, should stop, drop and roll. He was wrong. Thankfully he manages to escape without burning himself to a crisp (although he definitely can't grow eyebrows anymore), but that expensive looking excavator behind him doesn't make it. Obviously, this man, like every single one of my friends, is not the kind of person you want around in the event of an emergency.

Keep going for the video while I speculate whether or not this guy was trying to cut the torso for a homemade sex robot.

Thanks to Devil Dave, who probably convinced him to cut that cylinder in the first place.

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    walks away pretty casually

  • That's why you don't fuck around with those dragon eggs, kids.

  • Bling Nye

    Failed the DC 10 disable device, but made the reflex save for 1/2 damage.

  • GeneralDisorder

    What I don't get is why anyone... and I mean anyone... would use a cutting torch on a pressure vessel without poking a hole in it first.

    It's not like you'd have no indication there was something in it. The ping of the bottle would be pretty sharp is there's positive pressure. Then again, the upper crust of intelligence don't typically get jobs in the scrap industry operating cutting torches.

  • Bean

    Oi, I resemble that remark, yes my job does involve using a gas cutter in a scrap yard :)
    Seriously, you do not use a torch near ANY cylinder, even if you know it is empty, they are disposed of separately by qualified companies.

