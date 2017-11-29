Skills: Dog Successfully Removes Jenga Block From Bottom Of Tower

This is a short repeating video of rescue dog Spencer successfully removing a Jenga block from the fourth lowest row of the tower. Apparently Spencer decided to take a turn after watching his owners play the game repeatedly. Granted he never actually puts the block back on top and probably took it somewhere private to chew to pieces, but it's his first time playing and he probably doesn't know the rules. Besides, it's not like we all haven't eaten game pieces at one time or another. My dad even ate a Trivial Pursuit card once because the answer was out of date. You know what they say -- like father, like son (I have a tummy full of Risk armies and Clue weapons).

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Banjo Dave, who twang twang twang twang twang twang twang.