Semi Truck Unknowingly Pushes Car Down Highway

This is a news report about a semi truck driver (um, is he hauling gasoline?) that unknowingly pushed a car down Interstate 55 near St. Louis after the two both merged onto the road at the same time. How you don't know you're pushing a car sideways down the highway is beyond me, but I suspect it might be a superpower. The guy filming says the semi pushed the car for about a half mile, before it dislodged itself when the truck took an exit ramp. The trucker apparently left the scene (it's unclear if he ever even realized the car was there), and the driver who thought they were going to die for a half mile was not injured. Happy endings. Also, somebody call my family and tell them I've changed my mind about driving home for Thanksgiving.

Keep going for the news report, and please, drive safely this holiday season. This is not how you improve your gas mileage.

