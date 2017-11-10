Selling Like Hotcakes: The Purple Dinosaur Hoodie Dustin Wore In Stranger Things

November 10, 2017

Apparently the Science Museum Of Minnesota's purple 'Thunder Lizard' Brontosaurus hoodies have been selling like hotcakes ever since Dustin wore one in Stranger Things and people found out where to buy them (SPOILER: the Science Museum Of Minnesota's online store). The museum says they've already sold over 18,000 of the hoodies since its Stranger Things cameo, which are only available in deep purple and cost $37 for adult sizes. Children's sizes, sweatshirts and t-shirts are also available. So -- are we all going to get one and wear them on the same day or what? "No." Come on, we can even sew our nicknames on the back! "Fine, but I get to be 'TYRANNOSAURUS WRECKED'." Sorry, already taken.

Thanks to Allyson S, who agrees we should also all get the red, white and blue hat to complete the look.

