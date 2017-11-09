Scratch-Off Posters For 100 Must See/Hear Movies And Albums

November 9, 2017

scratch-off-movie-poster-1.jpg

These are the 100 Movies and 100 Albums scratch-off posters available from Firebox. Each ~$17 poster contains 100 iconic movies/albums that you can scratch-off like a lotto ticket after watching or listening to. They curated the two lists of movies/albums themselves though, so don't yell at me if you don't agree with them or watch/listen to one and don't like it. Not liking things is just a natural part of life, like falling in love with somebody who will never love you back, or puking on your boss's desk asking for a raise (I did't get it).

Keep going for a couple more shots, including two closeups (Spirited Away, solid choice).

scratch-off-movie-poster-2.jpg

scratch-off-music-poster-1.jpg

scratch-off-music-poster-2.jpg

Thanks to Marcus O, who agrees the Wu-Tang double CD is all the education you need.

