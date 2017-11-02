Scientists Discover 'Big Void' (Potential Room?) In Egypt's Largest Pyramid

Using the imaging technique of muography (which senses a change of density inside rock structures), a group of French and Japanese scientists have announced they've discovered a large, previously unknown chamber inside the Great Pyramid of Giza (aka The Pyramid of Khufu or Pyramid of Cheops), the oldest and largest of the three main pyramids in Giza. Obviously, I suspect it's where the ancient Egyptians hid their superweapon. Or just some viral advertising for the new Assassin's Creed: Origins game.

The renowned American archaeologist Mark Lehner sits on a panel reviewing ScanPyramids' work.

He says the muon science is sound but he is not yet convinced the discovery has significance. "It could be a kind of space that the builders left to protect the very narrow roof of the grand gallery from the weight of the pyramid," he told the BBC's Science In Action programme. "Right now it's just a big difference; it's an anomaly. But we need more of a focus on it especially in a day and age when we can no longer go blasting our way through the pyramid with gunpowder as [British] Egyptologist Howard Vyse did in the early 1800s."

I mean, sure, the void COULD have been incorporated to protect the hallway below from collapse, or it could have a much, much more mysterious and sinister explanation. "Like your superweapon idea." Exactly. Just saying, you ever seen 'The Fifth Element'? "What about it?" I wanna be Leeloo for Halloween next year.

