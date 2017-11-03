Scene From Spider-Man Movie Played On A 1998 Nokia Phone Screen

November 3, 2017

This is a scene from Spider-Man playing on an old 1998 Nokia 5110 phone screen with the help of an Arduino. Impressive. I have to admit, if I were stranded on a desert island and this was my only form of entertainment, I would definitely be content. For ten minutes. Then I'd swim out past the breakers and-- "Watch the world die?" What? No, feed myself to sharks.

  • You get used to it. I-I don't even see the code. All I see is blonde, brunette, redhead...

  • GeneralDisorder

    It's a shame they never made any sequels to The Matrix. It was such a good movie. You'd think they would have tried some kind of cash grab sequel or make it some shit trilogy that everyone hated...

    So... do you think Neo was really The One? Or was it Smith? I bet Agent Smith was the real The One.

