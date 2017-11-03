Scene From Spider-Man Movie Played On A 1998 Nokia Phone Screen
This is a scene from Spider-Man playing on an old 1998 Nokia 5110 phone screen with the help of an Arduino. Impressive. I have to admit, if I were stranded on a desert island and this was my only form of entertainment, I would definitely be content. For ten minutes. Then I'd swim out past the breakers and-- "Watch the world die?" What? No, feed myself to sharks.
Keep going for the video.
-
TheQiwiMan
-
GeneralDisorder
Read More: cell phone, dare to dream, experimenting, high definition, man i remember my first nokia that thing was built like a brick shithouse now i can't even touch my phone without breaking it, movies, oldschool, phones, screen, so that's what that looks like, sure why not, technology, watching things, we've come so far