Saleswomen Quickly Demonstrate A Thousand Different Ways To Wear A Magical Scarf

These are two videos from China of saleswomen quickly demonstrating the incredible versatility of a magical scarf garment (possibly inspired by the Thneed from Dr. Seuss's The Lorax). It can be worn as a scarf, shawl, vest, hat, hood, skirt, and a bunch of things I don't even know what to call -- the possibilities are endless. Unfortunately, apparently it can't be the only thing you wear to a job interview (I went with a beanie and cape combo), or at least that's what security said when they refused to let me into the building. Whatever, I don't want to work for a company that doesn't want me to be myself anyways.

Keep going for the videos.

Thanks to Kristen M, who informed me you can only wash these things on cold and hang-dry them or the magic washes out.