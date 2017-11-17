Saleswomen Quickly Demonstrate A Thousand Different Ways To Wear A Magical Scarf

November 17, 2017

These are two videos from China of saleswomen quickly demonstrating the incredible versatility of a magical scarf garment (possibly inspired by the Thneed from Dr. Seuss's The Lorax). It can be worn as a scarf, shawl, vest, hat, hood, skirt, and a bunch of things I don't even know what to call -- the possibilities are endless. Unfortunately, apparently it can't be the only thing you wear to a job interview (I went with a beanie and cape combo), or at least that's what security said when they refused to let me into the building. Whatever, I don't want to work for a company that doesn't want me to be myself anyways.

Thanks to Kristen M, who informed me you can only wash these things on cold and hang-dry them or the magic washes out.

  • Works if you are slim and sexy.

    For big ol' fatty American women: it's a scarf.

  • Mark

    It can be worn as a thong also. I did not see that demonstrated.

    also...this video would be a lot better if she was doing slinky tricks while adjusting the scarf. just sayin'

  • WhiteEagle2

    I don't understand a damn thing that girl in the second video is saying.

  • Doog

    Right? She might as well be speaking a different language as far as I'm concerned

  • Doog

    Does anyone who buys one of these actually remember how to wear it in anyway but a scarf?

  • GeneralDisorder

    I often take it upon myself to speak for everyone on topics I know nothing about and I can say with complete certainty that no one ever remembers anything.

