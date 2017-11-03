Remains Of Giant Dinosaur-Eating Flying Reptile Discovered In Mongolia

This is an artist's rendition of a recently discovered (and potentially new) species of flying reptile unearthed in Mongolia. The beast, which lived approximately 70-million years ago, could fly and walk on all fours, had a wingspan of 36-feet, and likely existed on a diet of small and juvenile dinosaurs, like all your favorite characters from 'The Land Before Time.'

With an approximately 36-foot wingspan, "It might have been this quite robust, formidable predator," Mark Witton, an expert on pterosaurs at the University of Portsmouth in the U.K., told National Geographic. "They seem to be feeding on things on the ground and are generalist in their ability to grab basically whatever they can fit in their beaks."

Man, could you imagine seeing one of these things in real life? That would be a SIGHT TO BEHOLD. Not only that, it would be even more amazing because you either 1) learned how to clone extinct animals or 2) built a time machine. Either way, my hat's off to you. Also, my pants. "Um, why?" Come on, I've never had sex with a real genius before.

Thanks to Greenphant, who agrees that thing would make a pretty bitchin' mount to fly into battle provided you can train it not to eat you.