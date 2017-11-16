Real Things That Exist: Dead Insect Fingernail Art

November 16, 2017

insect-nail-art-1.jpg

Because everybody's on the hunt for the hottest new craze (my bet's on buttchugging making a comeback), these are several examples of the dead insect nail art created by Nicole Casati of the Deadly Beauty And Nails Studio in Melbourne, Australia (of course Australia). So, yeah, lacquering dead bugs onto your nails is a thing now. A thing I'm going to get filthy rich selling! *stomping* Who wants a roach? I have plenty of them -- all sizes. Mostly really big ones though. Perfect for a giant's toes.

Keep going for several more shots, including at least one gnarly looking cuticle.

insect-nail-art-2.jpg

insect-nail-art-3.jpg

insect-nail-art-4.jpg

insect-nail-art-5.jpg

insect-nail-art-6.jpg

insect-nail-art-7.jpg

insect-nail-art-8.jpg

Thanks to Stephanie B, who offered to take me to go get mani-pedis together, which I graciously accepted because I like my nails looking good. Just a clear-coat for me though, no color.

  • Wilf Smith

    If you swat a mosquito you usually wipe it off - not varnish it onto your hand. And some of those nail models are seriously grungy. The spider one looks like it has been affixed to some diseased hobbit toe.

    I live with the fear that when I am old, things like this will be normal, and I will be sitting there moaning at kids telling them they didnt use to stick wasps on their nails when I was a kid, and I will be hopelessly out of touch in an absolutely bonkers wasp nail filled world.

  • Doog

    Honestly it's going to happen. Probably not quite so dramatically or wholly, but certainly individual situations that have become so different from your youth will give you that feeling.

    Hopefully this isn't one of those things.

  • Talon184

    "Art"

  • steve holt

    poisonous critters in your nails, huh?
    I'll pass on the hand job, thanks.

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    it's the only way i can get off now...

  • asadachi

    Don't feel tacky or trashy enough in your style choices? This could be for you.

  • steve holt

    Looking for a way to wreck the holiday? this is your Thanksgiving DREAM Look.

