Real Things That Exist: Dead Insect Fingernail Art

Because everybody's on the hunt for the hottest new craze (my bet's on buttchugging making a comeback), these are several examples of the dead insect nail art created by Nicole Casati of the Deadly Beauty And Nails Studio in Melbourne, Australia (of course Australia). So, yeah, lacquering dead bugs onto your nails is a thing now. A thing I'm going to get filthy rich selling! *stomping* Who wants a roach? I have plenty of them -- all sizes. Mostly really big ones though. Perfect for a giant's toes.

