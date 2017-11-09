Real Products That Exist: A This Is Spinal Tap Inspired Baby Pacifier With Volume Knob That Goes Up To 11

spinal-tap-baby-pacifier-1.jpg

This is the $10 Chill, Baby Volume Knob pacifier available soon from Fred & Friends. It's a baby pacifier with an amplifier volume knob that goes up to 11, as inspired by the scene in This Is Spinal Tap. Although a baby crying at an 11 sounds like a nightmare. I would turn it down to 1 (I wish there was a 0), then tear the knob off. *tickling baby tummy* Isn't that right? Isn't that right you little stinker-bear? Holy shit where am I and whose baby is this?

Keep going for one more shot of the pacifier in use, and the clip from the movie for reference.

spinal-tap-baby-pacifier-2.jpg

Thanks to hairless, who built an amp that goes up to 12 and now requires a hearing aid to hear anything under a 10.

