Real Products That Exist: A This Is Spinal Tap Inspired Baby Pacifier With Volume Knob That Goes Up To 11

This is the $10 Chill, Baby Volume Knob pacifier available soon from Fred & Friends. It's a baby pacifier with an amplifier volume knob that goes up to 11, as inspired by the scene in This Is Spinal Tap. Although a baby crying at an 11 sounds like a nightmare. I would turn it down to 1 (I wish there was a 0), then tear the knob off. *tickling baby tummy* Isn't that right? Isn't that right you little stinker-bear? Holy shit where am I and whose baby is this?

Keep going for one more shot of the pacifier in use, and the clip from the movie for reference.

Thanks to hairless, who built an amp that goes up to 12 and now requires a hearing aid to hear anything under a 10.