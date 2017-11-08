Real Products That Exist: A Smartphone Connected Fork With Noise Canceling Sounds To Mask The Sound of Soup Slurping

This is a video demonstration of the $130 Otohiko noise-canceling fork system developed by Cup Noodle manufacturer Nissin to help combat "noodle harassment." What the hell is noodle harassment? Not what I thought it was, I can tell you that.

Do you know an international issue "Noodle Harassment"? People say that the slurping noise Japanese people make when they eat noodles makes people from abroad uncomfortable. ...The moment that the high powered directional mic equipped on the fork detects the sound of noodles slurping, it transmits that signal to a dedicated app installed on a smartphone, using short wave radio communication. Sound is then emitted from the smartphone to camouflage the noodle slurping noise.

Wait -- people seriously care if they hear somebody slurping their Cup Noodle? That's ridiculous. Noodle slurping is just a natural part of the eating process, like spilling scalding hot SpaghettiOs on your johnson. "I thought you were making a sandwich." And yet here I am at the hospital -- it's unavoidable!

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Antony, who agrees if you can't handle the slurping, find another bathroom to use I'm multi-tasking in this stall.