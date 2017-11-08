Real Products That Exist: A Smartphone Connected Fork With Noise Canceling Sounds To Mask The Sound of Soup Slurping

November 8, 2017

cup-noodle-noise-cancelling-fork.jpg

This is a video demonstration of the $130 Otohiko noise-canceling fork system developed by Cup Noodle manufacturer Nissin to help combat "noodle harassment." What the hell is noodle harassment? Not what I thought it was, I can tell you that.

Do you know an international issue "Noodle Harassment"? People say that the slurping noise Japanese people make when they eat noodles makes people from abroad uncomfortable. ...The moment that the high powered directional mic equipped on the fork detects the sound of noodles slurping, it transmits that signal to a dedicated app installed on a smartphone, using short wave radio communication. Sound is then emitted from the smartphone to camouflage the noodle slurping noise.

Wait -- people seriously care if they hear somebody slurping their Cup Noodle? That's ridiculous. Noodle slurping is just a natural part of the eating process, like spilling scalding hot SpaghettiOs on your johnson. "I thought you were making a sandwich." And yet here I am at the hospital -- it's unavoidable!

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Antony, who agrees if you can't handle the slurping, find another bathroom to use I'm multi-tasking in this stall.

Doctor Dressed As The Joker Delivers Baby On Halloween Night

Previous Story

Barb From Stranger Things Gets The LEGO Treatment

Next Story
  • Martin Ruby

    "Noise Canceling".... i don't think that word means what you think it means.

    https://www.youtube.com/wat...

  • Jacob Tyler

    "People say that the slurping noise Japanese people make when they eat noodles makes people from abroad uncomfortable."

    Yes. Like nails across a chalkboard uncomfortable. ヌーハラ. Supported.

  • Doog

    I don't know about the uncomfortableness of the situation myself, but I am wondering who the target customer is for this. The Japanese individual so they can spend $160 to not get picked on by foreigners or for the foreigner so they can lend it to Japanese people who are making them uncomfortable?

  • Ollie Williams

    No one is the target market for the very reasons you stated. The Japanese don't give a shit, and asking a Japanese person to use a noise canceling fork wouldn't end well. My vote is that people save the money and just not be annoying twats about people whose customs are different. I say this as an American. People are too god damn invested in being offended by stupid shit these days.

  • If you're just gunna mask the sound, save the 130 bucks and instead just fart really loudly every time you slurp.

    #CheckMateAtheists

  • The_Wretched

    It's the bathroom potpourri of noodle accessories.

  • Bling Nye

    There's some potpourri I still can't smell with without thinking I'm detecting undertones of shit.

  • Ollie Williams

    That's now how noise canceling works! That's not how any of this works!

  • Jenness

    You can still hear them! It just adds another annoying noise on top of it. Meh.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: connected, eating, eating things, expensive, food, fork, i didn't know that was a problem, noise-canceling, noodles, oh wow, real products that exist, slurping is just a natural part of life, smartphones, sound, sounds like the people complaining would be lucky to hear somebody slurping their noodle, this is an outrage i'll slurp all i want, whatever works
Previous Post
Next Post