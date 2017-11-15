Real Products That Exist: A 44-Piece Tool Set In Thor Hammer Storage Case

This is the $100 Marvel Thor Hammer Tool Set designed and sold by ThinkGeek. It's a 44-piece Ukonic tool set that all fits inside a toolbox that looks like the business end of Thor's hammer, Mjolnir. The handle of Mjolnir actually doubles as the handle of the regular hammer that comes with the set, so if you lose that you're screwed. Also, I've never heard of Ukonic brand tools before, but I've got the sneaking suspicion they're not the best. Of course, if you're buying a tool set because it looks like Thor's hammer, how much do you really care?

Keep going for several more shots.

