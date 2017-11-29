Problem Solving: Four Guys Climb 15 Foot Wall

November 29, 2017

four-guys-climb-wall.jpg

This is a gif (below) of four guys teamworking their way up a 15-foot wall. Personally, I would have pole-vaulted over it, but that's just me and I was on the track-and-field team in high school. "You were the equipment manager." I was still in the yearbook photo and got to wear a junior varsity jacket. Also, no word what's on the other side of that wall, but I'm guessing a 15-foot fall. Possibly into paradise, but probably just a ditch.

Keep going for the gif. Also, if anybody has seen a video version instead of a gif let me know so I can post that instead.

Teamwork

Thanks to Tank, who obviously would have just blown a hole in the wall and driven through.

Total Destruction: Christmas Toys Vs A 124MPH Crash Test

Previous Story

Two Wingsuiters Fly Into The Open Door Of A Plane

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: ain't no mountain high enough, ashes to ashes we all fall down, climbing, falling down, overcoming obstacles, picking yourself back up, problem solving, solving problems, teamwork, trust your teammates, trying hard and believing in yourself, wall, who put this wall here?
Previous Post
Next Post