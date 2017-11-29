Problem Solving: Four Guys Climb 15 Foot Wall

This is a gif (below) of four guys teamworking their way up a 15-foot wall. Personally, I would have pole-vaulted over it, but that's just me and I was on the track-and-field team in high school. "You were the equipment manager." I was still in the yearbook photo and got to wear a junior varsity jacket. Also, no word what's on the other side of that wall, but I'm guessing a 15-foot fall. Possibly into paradise, but probably just a ditch.

Keep going for the gif. Also, if anybody has seen a video version instead of a gif let me know so I can post that instead.

Thanks to Tank, who obviously would have just blown a hole in the wall and driven through.