Oh Wow: Timelapse Of Artist Painting A Self-Portrait In The Mirror From Behind Canvas

November 22, 2017

This is a two minute timelapse video of poker-faced Scottish artist Ewan McClure painting a self-portrait in the mirror by standing behind the canvas and reaching around it. That's impressive -- mirrors are tricky. For reference, I can barely shave in the mirror without risking losing an ear. I think I'm pulling down and left and I'm really going up and right. I'm not convinced Van Gogh didn't have the same problem and just said he cut his off on purpose to sound like a badass.

Thanks to Dunc, who agrees mirrors were made for yelling at yourself.

