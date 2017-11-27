Oh Hell No: Video Of Exterminator Cleaning Up A Giant, Active Hornet's Nest

November 27, 2017

hornet-nest-removal.jpg

This is a video of Louisiana based exterminator Jude Verret cleaning a massive hornet's nest out of a backyard shed. Personally, I would have solved my hornet problem with a gallon of gasoline and a match, but that's just me and I'm from the school of fire fixes everything. It really is a great school -- right up there with Hogwarts. The sound of all the hornets buzzing around and constantly hitting the camera is pretty freaky. If I were Jude I would have taken one look at that hornet's nest and promised myself tomorrow I'm looking through the job classifieds, but for the rest of today I'm drinking hard to forget about what I just saw. "It's what I would have done." See? Jesus knows what's up.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to hairless, who sounds like he may have graduated from the school of fire fixes everything as well.

  • Bling Nye

    You know at least a few of those wasps had bumper stickers that said "GIANT EXTERMINATOR 2017 - Just End It Already"

  • Captain Matticus, LP Inc.

    That's a man who deserves a free beer. He's doing the Lord's work.

  • My skin is crawling now.
    https://i.pinimg.com/736x/0...

  • tyler moore

    How long does one ignore a problem for it to become this big?

  • Doog

    NOPE!

    Seriously flamethrower the entire thing and never look back. There isn't enough money in the world for me to get within 500 miles of that thing.

  • Jenness

    I can't stop laughing at the fact that this dude has this tiny can of spray against this humongous swarm and hive. Like WTF is that teeny can gonna do? I would be seriously questioning my pest control professional if they showed up with that instead of flame thrower -sized backback full of death spray.

  • KungFuTreachery

    Just get a new shed, christ.

  • Sorry, but "Christ" was his partner who called in sick that day, this is actually Bruno.

  • Draco Basileus

    Blowtorch would have been faster.

  • Captain Matticus, LP Inc.

    Fire fixes everything

  • Bling Nye

    If you ignore it forever, it's never a problem.

  • Meh

    The HORROR. Why even bother cleaning it, destroy it completely.

  • steve holt

    Wow. I will have the heebie Jeebies for the remainder of the day

