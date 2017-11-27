Oh Hell No: Video Of Exterminator Cleaning Up A Giant, Active Hornet's Nest

This is a video of Louisiana based exterminator Jude Verret cleaning a massive hornet's nest out of a backyard shed. Personally, I would have solved my hornet problem with a gallon of gasoline and a match, but that's just me and I'm from the school of fire fixes everything. It really is a great school -- right up there with Hogwarts. The sound of all the hornets buzzing around and constantly hitting the camera is pretty freaky. If I were Jude I would have taken one look at that hornet's nest and promised myself tomorrow I'm looking through the job classifieds, but for the rest of today I'm drinking hard to forget about what I just saw. "It's what I would have done." See? Jesus knows what's up.

Keep going for the video.

