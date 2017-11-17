Navy Admits To Wiener Drawing In The Sky Above Washington

November 17, 2017

navy-skywriting.jpg

The Navy has confirmed that one of its aircrews stationed at Whidbey Island was responsible for skydrawing a crude penis above Okanogan County in Washington state. A lot of people in the area took pictures of the wiener (that must have been an awesome ride home on the school bus), and the Navy is investigating further, saying "The Navy holds its aircrew to the highest standards and we find this absolutely unacceptable, of zero training value [Editor's Note: that's debatable] and we are holding the crew accountable." Wow, so apparently this is frowned upon. Just not in my book. In my book that is ear-to-ear smiled upon and an omen of good fortune and a bountiful harvest.

Keep going for a couple shots of the chemtrail member.

navy-air-member.jpg

Thanks to Alex, who's convinced the Navy is just covering up for what is clearly a sign of alien activity.

  • Andyman7714

    There's a new god in the sky. I'm starting a new religion.

  • sizzlepants

    Army has moved to using video games as recruiting tools.

    But the Navy frowns on sky dicks... do they NOT want next generation recruits?

  • Draco Basileus

    To infinity and beyond.

  • Captain Matticus, LP Inc.

    It boggles my mind that there are people out there who are demanding that the pilot lose his wings.

    That's the solution nowadays whenever someone is offended by another person. They demand that the other person lose their job.

  • If I'd lost my job every time I offended someone - either intentionally or accidentally - I would have had so many jobs... wait, I have had lots of jobs.
    I wasn't fired from them all though.
    Honest.

  • If humans can't draw enormous penises anywhere we want, why the hell even bother being human at all?

  • TyDurd

    Hey, points for symmetry.

  • steve holt

    Hilarious.

