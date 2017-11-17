Navy Admits To Wiener Drawing In The Sky Above Washington

The Navy has confirmed that one of its aircrews stationed at Whidbey Island was responsible for skydrawing a crude penis above Okanogan County in Washington state. A lot of people in the area took pictures of the wiener (that must have been an awesome ride home on the school bus), and the Navy is investigating further, saying "The Navy holds its aircrew to the highest standards and we find this absolutely unacceptable, of zero training value [Editor's Note: that's debatable] and we are holding the crew accountable." Wow, so apparently this is frowned upon. Just not in my book. In my book that is ear-to-ear smiled upon and an omen of good fortune and a bountiful harvest.

Keep going for a couple shots of the chemtrail member.

Thanks to Alex, who's convinced the Navy is just covering up for what is clearly a sign of alien activity.