My My: Man Goes Partially Blind In One Eye After 'Vigorous Sex'

November 27, 2017

not-the-worst-way-to-go-blind.jpg

An English man went partially blind in one eye during a climax following 'vigorous sex', although there's no mention of a partner in the study so he may have just been going to town solo like somebody trying to inflate a bike tire in a hurry.

The doctor concluded that the man performed the "Valsalva maneuver," meaning that he tensed his abdominal muscles and held his breath during sex.


This caused a blood vessel in his eye to pop because of the increased pressure to his chest.

After taking his medical history, the clinician diagnosed him with postcoital valsalva retinopathy.

The case study notes that the man's condition resolved itself over time without any further intervention.

So it corrected itself over time, that's a huge relief. Mostly because I'm very interested in experimenting with this 'Valsalva maneuver.' The study mentioned the increased blood pressure in the head has also caused amnesia in some patients and, God willing, the ability to warp the fabric of space-time by at least one idiot who's about to try it. Wish me luck! *posts Craigslist casual encounter ad for someone willing to make vigorous love to a time traveler*

Thanks to Thaylor H, who is now partially blind in both eyes and can't hear or smell that well either.

High Production Value: 'Sharing Things', A Sesame Street 'Stranger Things' Parody

Previous Story

OK Go's Latest Music Video, Starring 567 Choreographed Printers

Next Story
  • Jane Savage

    Carry On My Wayward Son..... Don't you Cry No More

  • Jenness

    Anyone this committed to orgasms has my respect......and my number. https://media.giphy.com/med...

  • Nicholas Conrad

    Hey @GW, I'd like to suggest enabling image attachments on your disqus site. Linking out and back to see everyone's funny gifs and jifs is super easy, but also mildly annoying; so it'd be great if I could give you a chore to make my life almost imperceptibly better. Thanks!

  • Meseta

    The Valsalva maneuver isn't as exotic as it sounds. It's performed by divers to equalize the pressure in their inner ear while diving; Astronauts need to do it too due to the difference in pressure in their suits. I often have to do it in a plane while landing because for some reason only my left ear doesn't quite "pop" normally like my right ear, so I have to do the Valsalva to force it to reinflate. It involves holding your nose, shutting your mouth, and trying to exhale firmly but gently until your ears pop.

  • James Mcelroy

    sounds kinky

  • Oh is that all.
    I've done that before.

  • Raul McKool

    Your source is Breitbart? Really?

  • Geekologie

    it was the link i was sent, whats brettbart

  • steve holt

    GW, you picked the perfect pic for this post.

  • James Mcelroy

    DEAN!!!!

  • steve holt

    WHat, no video??

  • sizzlepants

    Partially blind in one eye because he crunched his stomach hard and not because he totally jizzed in his eye?

    Right....

  • Draco Basileus

    So does this guy deserve a high five? Or face palm?

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: body parts, but was your partner satisfied?, doing it, freaky deaky, going blind, i usually just get a super debilitating headache in the back of my head does that mean i'm dying? because whenever it happens i convince myself i've had a stroke, interesting technique, scary, sexy time, special maneuvers, yikes, you did it wrong
Previous Post
Next Post