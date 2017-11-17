Meteor Over Finland Briefly Turns Night Into Day

This is a video captured by Youtuber Aurora Borealis (LIVE!) while live-streaming the Northern Lights of a meteor that briefly turns the night sky as bright as day. In his own words while I imagine how pissed I'd be if that woke me up and I couldn't fall back asleep. Plus that the meteor missed my apartment.

Huge meteor burn up. I was sat about 10 metres to the left of the camera and felt a huge shockwave. It shook the cottage.

My immediate thoughts were Earthquake, but then realised, we don't get earthquakes in Lapland. It must have been a huge tree falling on the roof? Nope, all the trees are still vertical. It was when I rewind the camera I see what actually happened. This happened so fast, without warning and with such violent power. It was humbling, just how small and insignificant a man is, compared to the destructive power of the universe.



Wait, so it happened so fast you didn't notice the light? That's crazy. I mean, unless you were drunk, then I get it -- I've missed entire hours of time before. Sometimes even a whole night. Also, how do we not know this wasn't just Santa doing a trial run before Christmas? The man needs practice. There's no way you can only do something once a year and expect to be any good at it. "Tell me about it." Honey!

Thanks to Martin, for inspiring me to add 'Meteor Strike bigger than the one that killed the dinosaurs' to my Christmas list this year.