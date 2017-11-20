Man Trains His Tiny Pet Spider To High Five

November 20, 2017

spider-high-five.jpg

This is a short video of a man teaching his tiny pet jumping spider to high five. Or maybe that's just its way of telling him to back off before they have to fight. I don't really know too much about spiders except people generally don't like them, which is a shame because they're actually fascinating creatures that like to crawl in your mouth and butt while you sleep.

Thanks to Brian M, who trained his pet spider to sit on his shoulder like a parrot. Plus talk. Impressive!

  • Talon184

    Children on Human Playgrounds: Hey Phil! Gimmee 10!

    Children on Spider Playgrounds: Hey Arachno-Phil! Gimmee 40!

  • Draco Basileus

    Part 16 of the "Loneliest Man on the Planet" continues with "Spider Baby"

  • Jenness

    It's only cute because they edited out the part where it jumped at his face and bit his eyeball.

  • No, spiders can never be cu-.....

    Okay, that was pretty cute.

  • tyr2180

    In other news, I trained my chickens to lay eggs, trained my dog to take a dump a few hours after eating, and trained my cat to treat me with utter disdain.

  • Mick

    Oh bullshit.

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    never thought i'd ever say these words, but: that's a kinda cute spider...

  • Draco Basileus

    Looks like something from The Dark Crystal.

  • Mark

    Jumping spiders always look cute. I think its the way that they pull their mandibles of death into their chest and make them look like cute little kittens or puppies.

