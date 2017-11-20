Man Trains His Tiny Pet Spider To High Five

This is a short video of a man teaching his tiny pet jumping spider to high five. Or maybe that's just its way of telling him to back off before they have to fight. I don't really know too much about spiders except people generally don't like them, which is a shame because they're actually fascinating creatures that like to crawl in your mouth and butt while you sleep.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Brian M, who trained his pet spider to sit on his shoulder like a parrot. Plus talk. Impressive!