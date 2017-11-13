Man Tiles Kitchen Floor With 27,000 Pennies

November 13, 2017

penny-flooring.jpg

This is a video of Matt Giles tiling his kitchen floor with 27,000 (although I only counted 26,672) British pennies. That's £270 worth, or cheaper than you it would probably cost to buy actual tile or hardwood. Plus if you fall on hard times you can always take a sledgehammer to the floor and realize just how impossible it is to separate pennies from epoxy.

Keep going for the video but if you're interested in doing something similar Matt posted a complete tutorial HERE.

Thanks again to Luc, who plans on tiling his floor with real gold doubloons because he's a rich pirate.

Die Antwoord's 'I Fink U Freeky' Gets The Metal Treatment

Previous Story

A Photographic Series Of Bunnies And Their Kitten Doppelgängers

Next Story
  • Wilf Smith

    Nice, but if this was my kitchen I could guarantee you that the surface would cure with at least half a dozen stuck bugs, a few suffocated spiders, random hairs, fluff, a fine coating of dust and probably a hapless delivery man. All encased in my floor forever.

  • Meh

    That looks hella cool.

  • DeksamTorrac
  • DeksamTorrac

    A friend of mine spent a month doing this to a building's basement downtown probably 6x that size, still there today. One of the few things on this earth to remember him by.

    https://imgsafe.org/image/a...

  • sizzlepants

    And people complain about cold tiles on winter mornings.

    Hope you have thick socks...

  • It's not $270, it's £270. So that would be $354, or there abouts.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Probably about £2700 worth of resin on top of the pennies though. Or are they pents? I know nothing.

  • Pennies or pence.
    Or 'p's.

  • Munihausen

    Property was instantly devalued by much more than $270.

  • AtomicMountain

    What happens if you accidentally drop a penny on the floor?

  • palpable ovaltine

    British people drink Coors Light?

  • Salvare000

    We try not to, He was probably a few pennies short when he went to buy beer that day.

  • TyDurd

    I wonder if they can get a WiFi or cell signal in the basement.

  • Salvare000

    UK homes generally don't have basements, sucks to be us.

  • Ollie Williams

    As someone who owns a house with a below-ground level, you don't want a basement.

  • Salvare000

    Thanks Ollie.

  • GeneralDisorder

    What about cellars? Do you have cellars? Or... I don't speak or read cockney but I want to say "hidey hole" or "understairs" or... you know, ground holes where you put shit.

  • Salvare000

    For the most part not really. pubs will generally have cellars for obvious reasons, and probably a number of big country homes surrounded by acres of land but not your average terrace or semi-detached house like the dude in the article. Most homes will have a closet under the stairs a la harry potter but thats all it is, a tiny closet that usually just houses your gas metre, eletrics master switches and stuff you forgot you own, but it doesn't usually go underground.

    Infact now I think about it there are a number of "homes" that are split in to a couple of flats, Flat B being below Flat A. I guess if you were to live in one of those flats and did this to your kitchen you'd probably screw over phone signal for your neighbours below you.
    I do have a buddy who owns one of these houses and basically bought out both flats to convert it in to a single 4 story home but no wifi signal is going to stretch the 4 floors anyway so you'd just get multiple access points!

    :)

  • GeneralDisorder

    One important bit of info is how faraday cages work. You typically have a conductive mesh (like copper screen or aluminum screen) and you need to make sure there are no gaps large enough to EMR wave to pass through unencumbered. So, a fine mesh screen will block basically everything but a solid metal sheet won't interfere enough to block it.

    In this case the pennies probably aren't making uninterrupted contact and so your patches of conductor aren't very big. The holes are irregularly shaped so it will likely have some impact on radio waves but I don't think you'd really notice unless you're attempting to pass those waves directly through the floor from a rather significant distance.

    So, like a router in the attic wouldn't reach below that floor very well. A router in the dining room however would be passing around the floor.

    Cell-signal, could ruin your ability to make calls underneath that one area but you might not have been able to anyway.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: but are we playing the floor is lava or not?, coins, decorating, different strokes for different folks, diy, do it yourself, flooring, good job, good looking, how to, interior design, kitchen, metal, pretty, sure why not, using things for other things, well that's nice
Previous Post
Next Post