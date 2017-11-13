Man Sets World Record For Largest Ball Of Stickers

November 13, 2017

worlds-largest-sticker-ball.jpg

This is a Guinness World Record video highlighting John Fischer and his world's largest ball of stickers, a massive 231-pound ball affectionately named Saul that contains over 200,000 stickers and labels. Of course it just so happens that John is the owner of StickerGiant, a sticker printing service, so clearly stickers aren't hard for him to come by. For me, things are a little bit trickier. Mostly since my mom is always confiscating them because, "Stop trying to lick the adhesive off," and "Jesus, did you just eat a Band-Aid?" It wasn't a Band-Aid though, it was an Icy Hot patch.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Charlotte, who agrees this guy should pit his sticker ball against a rubber band ball for a race down a steep hill.

  • Meh

    Honestly, this world record is sadder than a 42 year old basement dweller.

  • Not even joking, I'd vote for this big ball of stickers for President before I'd ever vote for Trump, Bernie, Hillary, Johnson, McCain, Romney, McMullin, Cruz... okay pretty much every nominee.

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    his secret is that his missing wife's head is at the center of it

  • MustacheHam

    In that clutched hand was the very first sticker he got from a box of Cracker Jacks when they started being cheap about free prizes.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Of course. Why bother digging one six foot hole when you dig six one foot holes instead? But... if you can dig five one foot holes, you save the effort of digging one entire hole. And you can keep a trophy.

  • FearlessFarris

    *Freaked out cat face*

  • Some Guinness World Records are impressive.

    Some are not.

    A guy who works at a place that makes stickers making a ball with stickers is not.

  • GeneralDisorder

    I'm sure there are tire shops that have larger.

  • James Mcelroy

    I agree, but this is a sticker ball, not a ball of stickers. THAT, my friend, is the definition of impressive.

