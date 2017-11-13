Man Sets World Record For Largest Ball Of Stickers

This is a Guinness World Record video highlighting John Fischer and his world's largest ball of stickers, a massive 231-pound ball affectionately named Saul that contains over 200,000 stickers and labels. Of course it just so happens that John is the owner of StickerGiant, a sticker printing service, so clearly stickers aren't hard for him to come by. For me, things are a little bit trickier. Mostly since my mom is always confiscating them because, "Stop trying to lick the adhesive off," and "Jesus, did you just eat a Band-Aid?" It wasn't a Band-Aid though, it was an Icy Hot patch.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Charlotte, who agrees this guy should pit his sticker ball against a rubber band ball for a race down a steep hill.