Man Performs Choreographed Dance Routine With Industrial Robotic Arm

This is a video of Huang Yi performing a dance number with the KUKA industrial robotic arm he programmed with the choreography of the routine. Interesting. The only robot I ever wanted to dance with was the Jetson's Rosie the Robot maid, and that was more of a horizontal dance if you know what I mean. "I don't." Me neither, I'm just repeating what I heard kids on the back of the bus say. Still, as much as you know I hate robots now, I admittedly can't but help but admire Huang's perseverance when, despite not being able to find a human partner for the school dance, he refused to accept life as a wallflower. Kudos to you. Also, I'm about to spike the punchbowl if you wanna get in on this.

Keep going for a video of their routine.

Thanks to Greg, who agrees there's nothing quite like dancing with a partner that could easily kill you if get the steps wrong.