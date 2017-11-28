Man Accidentally Texts Wife With Voice Recognition While Playing The Trombone

This is the text unknowingly written via voice recognition by trombonist Paul Nowell (aka Paul The Trombonist) while playing his instrument. Apparently he accidentally activated the voice recognition before putting the phone in his pocket to practice, and afterwards discovered what he'd done. There's also a video response by Paul below proving that the phone does actually translate his trombone into woo woo woops and waa waas in case you were skeptical. I believe him. He doesn't look like a guy who's trying to pull a fast one. Or a slow one. But who knows, maybe I'm wrong and he's trying to Usual Suspects us into promoting his trombone career. "Burn him at the stake." Let's get him!

Keep going for his response video to all the skeptics while I speculate whether or not he and his wife ever made it the grocery store.

