Magical Unicorn Wine Bottle Holder

This is the 'Wine Of Sacred Purity Wine Holder Kitchen Decoration Sculpture Statue' designed by DWK and available on Amazon for around $18. As far as wine bottle holders go, this is probably the most unicorn one I've seen. "Because it's a unicorn." We're both very observant. You know what would make it even crazier though? "If instead of wine you made it hold a bottle of its own tears?" You're sick and you need help.

Keep going for a couple more shots.

Thanks to Hazel, who informed me you're not supposed to give your unicorn wine because it makes them fly shitty.