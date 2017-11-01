Magical Unicorn Wine Bottle Holder

November 1, 2017

unicorn-wine-bottle-holder-1.jpg

This is the 'Wine Of Sacred Purity Wine Holder Kitchen Decoration Sculpture Statue' designed by DWK and available on Amazon for around $18. As far as wine bottle holders go, this is probably the most unicorn one I've seen. "Because it's a unicorn." We're both very observant. You know what would make it even crazier though? "If instead of wine you made it hold a bottle of its own tears?" You're sick and you need help.

Keep going for a couple more shots.

unicorn-wine-bottle-holder-2.jpg

unicorn-wine-bottle-holder-3.jpg

Thanks to Hazel, who informed me you're not supposed to give your unicorn wine because it makes them fly shitty.

  • Anton Kovalenko

    45€ if you're in Europe =\

  • Titty McNipplefondler

    I find it fitting that the wine used for this only costs 3.99

  • Bling Nye

    Fun fact, wine prices are mostly bullshit. I've had some very nice wines in the $4-12 range, and anything over $25 you're not paying for the wine but some aspect of 'rarity' or 'exclusivity' or some other such contrived bullshit. You can enjoy great wines and never pay more than $15 a bottle.

  • Watch out, it's a well-known fact that unicorns are violent, angry drunks. :-(

