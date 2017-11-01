Magical Unicorn Wine Bottle Holder
This is the 'Wine Of Sacred Purity Wine Holder Kitchen Decoration Sculpture Statue' designed by DWK and available on Amazon for around $18. As far as wine bottle holders go, this is probably the most unicorn one I've seen. "Because it's a unicorn." We're both very observant. You know what would make it even crazier though? "If instead of wine you made it hold a bottle of its own tears?" You're sick and you need help.
Keep going for a couple more shots.
Thanks to Hazel, who informed me you're not supposed to give your unicorn wine because it makes them fly shitty.
-
Anton Kovalenko
-
Titty McNipplefondler
-
Bling Nye
-
TheQiwiMan