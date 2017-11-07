Magic!: Art Restorationist Dissolves 200-Year Old Varnish To Reveal Crisp Painting Underneath

November 7, 2017

art-restoration-varnish-removal.jpg

This is a video of art restorationist Philip Mould dissolving the discolored 200-year old varnish off a 400-year old painting to reveal the surprisingly colorful image below. Apparently varnish, which is applied to protect paintings, discolors to yellow and brown over time, and part of the restoration process involves dissolving and removing it so you can apply a fresh, clear coat. Impressive. So impressive I was inspired to dissolve the varnish off one of my own valuable paintings. "And how did that go?" Apparently Philip wasn't using Windex mixed with bleach.

Keep going for a couple Twitter videos of the process.

Thanks to Allyson S, who I just tried to sell an old blank canvas.

  • Jetch Vargas

    member mr beans movie?

  • Ollie Williams

    I find it more interesting that they've formulated a solvent that eats away so easily at varnish, but not the underlying paint.

  • So beautifully mesmerizing. There's something so peaceful about watching grime being cleaned away.

  • James Mcelroy

    indeed, cleanliness is next to godliness. (and god is empty just like me)

  • James Mcelroy

    looks like she's got a bit of a "dirty sanchez" in the beginning of the second vid.

