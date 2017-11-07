Magic!: Art Restorationist Dissolves 200-Year Old Varnish To Reveal Crisp Painting Underneath

This is a video of art restorationist Philip Mould dissolving the discolored 200-year old varnish off a 400-year old painting to reveal the surprisingly colorful image below. Apparently varnish, which is applied to protect paintings, discolors to yellow and brown over time, and part of the restoration process involves dissolving and removing it so you can apply a fresh, clear coat. Impressive. So impressive I was inspired to dissolve the varnish off one of my own valuable paintings. "And how did that go?" Apparently Philip wasn't using Windex mixed with bleach.

Keep going for a couple Twitter videos of the process.

A remarkable Jacobean re-emergence after 200 years of yellowing varnish 1/2 pic.twitter.com/yBGNGDcNd7 — Philip Mould (@philipmould) November 6, 2017

A last smear from the chin removed. I will post an image of the completed picture as soon as it is ready. pic.twitter.com/K7TSl2XdqE — Philip Mould (@philipmould) November 6, 2017

Thanks to Allyson S, who I just tried to sell an old blank canvas.