Just A Guy Letting His Pet Scorpion Crawl Out Of His Mouth

This is a video of a Miami, Florida man letting his pet emperor scorpion Mordekai crawl out of his mouth. What a party trick! Of course it doesn't look like it happened at a party, it looks like it happened in a sideyard. Hopefully he at least bought a keg. So...yeah. Fingers crossed he shot the clip hoping Tinder starts allowing video profiles.

Keep going for the video, as well as a BONUS one I found of a crazy person setting the Guinness World Record for most scorpions in his mouth at once, with a total of 21 (the key is using tiny scorpions).

Thanks to hairless, who agrees putting pets in your mouth is generally a no-no.