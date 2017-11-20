Jorge Sprave Builds Sword Launching Slingshot In Attempt To Pierce Chain-Mail

This is a video of slingshot lover Jorge Sprave using his giant sword-launching slingshot in an attempt to pierce chain-mail. SPOILER: It does. So, if you ever see someone with a sword launching slingshot and think you're safe in your shiny new chain-mail, you're wrong and now might be a good time to reconsider trying to save that princess. Besides, even if you do manage to best Sir Slingshot there's still the dragon to contend with. Just settle down and start a family with a bar wench like a normal person.

