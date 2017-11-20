Jorge Sprave Builds Sword Launching Slingshot In Attempt To Pierce Chain-Mail

November 20, 2017

sword-shooting-slingshot.jpg

This is a video of slingshot lover Jorge Sprave using his giant sword-launching slingshot in an attempt to pierce chain-mail. SPOILER: It does. So, if you ever see someone with a sword launching slingshot and think you're safe in your shiny new chain-mail, you're wrong and now might be a good time to reconsider trying to save that princess. Besides, even if you do manage to best Sir Slingshot there's still the dragon to contend with. Just settle down and start a family with a bar wench like a normal person.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Loris, who invited me to the Renaissance Faire, which I graciously accepted because turkey legs and corn on the cob.

  • Kaizer Chief

    Next, he can use it to pierce the f*cking Daily Mail.

  • Mark

    Would have been more impressive with a watermelon behind the cloth and chain-mail.

  • Literally watching this video in another window already.

    GET OUT OF MY HEAD, GW! (and into my bed)

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    the more directly threatening version of "get outta my dreams, get into my car"

