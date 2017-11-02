I'd Watch It: Wolfenstein 2 Reimagined As A Saturday Morning Cartoon

November 2, 2017

wolfenstein-cartoon.jpg

To promote the release of Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, this is a video produced by the folks at Youtube channel mashed reimagining the game as a Saturday morning cartoon called 'B.J. And The Freedom Fighters'. The production value is high, and I'd definitely watch it if it were a real series. So -- are you thinking what I'm thinking? "Does it involve sitting as close to the TV as possible and eating a giant bowl of cereal in your PJ's?" You know it does! Afterwards we can build opposing pillow forts and attack each other with cardboard wrapping paper tubes, just like the good ol' days.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Jason D, for letting me pretend I was still five year old me, if only for a minute.

Scientists Discover 'Big Void' (Potential Room?) In Egypt's Largest Pyramid

Previous Story

Ten Minutes Of The Latest And Greatest Robots From Annual Industrial Tech Convention

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: back in the day, big guns, cartoons, good job, guns, high production value, i'd watch it, impressive, killing nazis, memories, not a problem -- when do i get started?, reimagining things, saturday morning cartoons, shooting things, video games, wolfenstein
Previous Post
Next Post