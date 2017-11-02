I'd Watch It: Wolfenstein 2 Reimagined As A Saturday Morning Cartoon

To promote the release of Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, this is a video produced by the folks at Youtube channel mashed reimagining the game as a Saturday morning cartoon called 'B.J. And The Freedom Fighters'. The production value is high, and I'd definitely watch it if it were a real series. So -- are you thinking what I'm thinking? "Does it involve sitting as close to the TV as possible and eating a giant bowl of cereal in your PJ's?" You know it does! Afterwards we can build opposing pillow forts and attack each other with cardboard wrapping paper tubes, just like the good ol' days.

Thanks to Jason D, for letting me pretend I was still five year old me, if only for a minute.