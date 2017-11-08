I Think I Learned: Teacher Demonstrates The Marble Tracks He's Built To Teach Physics Principles

November 8, 2017

physics-marble-tracks.jpg

This is a video of Pennsylvania physical science teacher Bruce Yeany demonstrating a bunch of the marble tracks he's built over the years to teach students various physics principals. I thought it was a great refresher course in basic physics. And by refresher course I obviously just mean fresher course because I did not know any of those things. Did I even learn physics in school? SPOILER: No I did not, because I was out the whole semester with mono from kissing girls on the playground. "He licked the monkey bars." IT WAS A SWING SET, MOM.

Keep going for the video (but feel free to skip around to see the various tracks) while I say a silent prayer everyone here is refined enough to not leave a playing with your balls joke in the comments.

Thanks to Nat, for inspiring me to want to be a teacher and spread my vast wealth of knowledge to today's youth.

Students Drop Wardrobe Over Balcony Onto Mattresses Hoping It Doesn't Break

Previous Story

Back To The Future Mr. Fusion USB Car Charger

Next Story
  • Jenness

    This is cool. I'm saving this for the kiddo. I love inspired people doing what makes them happy - they really add so much to the whole life thing.

  • Marcus

    My physics teacher never let me play with his balls....

  • WhiteEagle2

    I learned something new today. Favorite one was the two identical curves "race". I didnt expect the height released to have no impact on winning the race.

  • Closet Nerd

    My physics teacher never let me play with his balls....

  • GeneralDisorder

    I had a chemistry teacher who always put the best looking girls at the front of the class. Pretty sure he would have been open to let a few students play with his balls.

  • Doog

    That's awesome. My science teacher was an angry old man that tried to yell information into our skulls.

  • Draco Basileus

    Sometimes I imagine Galileo swinging his balls around in public. That's why the Pope locked him up.

  • Meh

    How to make history and science fun without a extremely long tedious video. +1 for the guy's enthusiasm, but this feels like i'm back in the 90's.

  • Gail

    Google is paying 97$ per hour,with weekly payouts.You can also avail this.
    On tuesday I got a brand new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $11752 this last four weeks..with-out any doubt it's the most-comfortable job I have ever done .. It Sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
    !db462d:
    ➽➽
    ➽➽;➽➽ http://GoogleNetJobsOfficeWorkFromHome/more/cash...

    ★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫:::::!db462lhh

  • Jeremy Tilton

    Always with Galileo, these Physics professors! No one ever talks about the fantastic discovery of Bob Smith, a guy who, baffling scientists, fell up the stairs back in 2000.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Bob Smith didn't invent falling up the stairs. Hell, I remember doing that in the mid 90s.

  • Jeremy Tilton

    Yeah, I sorta do it every weekend after a few drinks.

  • steve holt

    I actually laughed out loud.

  • The_Wretched

    Sorcery!

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: balls, fascinating, hands-on learning, having a great time, i think...i think i learned, learning by looking, learning things, making learning fun, marbles, neato, physics, school, science!, teacher, teaching things, thank god for good teachers, the laws of physics, video
Previous Post
Next Post