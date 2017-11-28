I Spy: Can You Spot The Snow Leopard Stalking These Goats?

Note: Much larger version HERE.

This is a shot captured by wildlife photographer Inger Vandyke of an elusive snow leopard stalking some Bharal (aka Himalayan blue sheep, actually a species of goat). Can you spot it? SPOILER SPOILER SPOILER: its head is visible just left of the red rock that's left of the cliff edge, about halfway up. It's face looks like a scruffy dog's. Now that is some SOLID CAMOUFLAGE. Although I feel like they should have named it the rock leopard instead of snow leopard. There's also a couple more shots of it below so you know what to look for. It appears it might only have one good eye, presumably having lost the other in a fight against the Abominable Snowman. It's a rough life living in the Himalayas. Maybe not as rough as my life, but I live in-- "Let me guess: Mordor." How'd you know?! "Because you're a liar." It's not a lie if it's real to you.

Keep going for a couple more shots.

