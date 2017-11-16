Hitchhiking: Baby Rides Roomba Around House

This is a short video of an intrepid baby riding a Roomba around the house, aka a Roomba rodeo. That looks like fun. I assume she's trying to prove to her parents that she's almost ready for a Power Wheels. Plus a Roomba makes a totally suitable babysitter, right? When I was growing up Roombas didn't exist yet, so whenever my parents wanted to leave me at home alone they'd just sit me in a corner and place the upright vacuum in front of me and turn it on. 'The warden' they used to call him. I'm still trying to work through it.

Keep going for the video.

