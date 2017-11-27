High Production Value: 'Sharing Things', A Sesame Street 'Stranger Things' Parody

This is Sesame Street's 'Sharing Things', a 'Stranger Things' parody that teaches the Cookiegorgon a lesson in sharing after he eats everything in the Snackside Down and enters our dimension still hungry. The production value was very high, and it's definitely worth a watch if you're a fan of Stranger Things and Sesame Street, a child at heart, or just want to set your kid in front of your laptop for six minutes while you go to the bathroom in peace for once. Personally, I haven't been able to go to the bathroom in peace for almost three months now. "Newborn?" What? No -- I drunk Hulk-smashed the bathroom door off the hinges thinking I'd locked myself in and my roommate always has friends over.

