High Production Value: 'Sharing Things', A Sesame Street 'Stranger Things' Parody

November 27, 2017

sesame-street-stranger-things.jpg

This is Sesame Street's 'Sharing Things', a 'Stranger Things' parody that teaches the Cookiegorgon a lesson in sharing after he eats everything in the Snackside Down and enters our dimension still hungry. The production value was very high, and it's definitely worth a watch if you're a fan of Stranger Things and Sesame Street, a child at heart, or just want to set your kid in front of your laptop for six minutes while you go to the bathroom in peace for once. Personally, I haven't been able to go to the bathroom in peace for almost three months now. "Newborn?" What? No -- I drunk Hulk-smashed the bathroom door off the hinges thinking I'd locked myself in and my roommate always has friends over.

  • Richard H Sanford

    Eleven!!

  • Jenness

    Didn't watch because it looks like it has the newest season's stuff and I don't want to spoil it. I also just like being the first to make comments. lol FIRST!!!!! *runs around crazily*

  • Ollie Williams

    Darth Vader is Luke's father.

  • Jenness

    Damnit to hell Ollie!

  • You have had an entire month, sis! What have you been doing with your life???

  • Jenness

    *gets deer in the headlights look then lies* Having insane sex with hot studs while drinking expensive wine in exotic locations. What have YOU been doing?!?

  • Ollie Williams

    Masturbating, mostly.

  • Aren't we all?

  • Ollie Williams

    Yes.

