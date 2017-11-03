Guy Produces Professional Quality Commercial To Sell His Girlfriend's $500 1996 Honda Accord

This is the very quality commercial produced by Max Lanman to sell his girlfriend's 1996 Honda Accord with 141,095 miles on eBay. The production value was high to say the least, and it made me wonder if he's actually trying to sell the vehicle, or get hired to make car commercials. My guess is multi-tasking. The fine print at the end of the video:

Limited time offer. 0% APR for qualified buyers with Ebay accounts in good standing. Cash or cashier's check only. Bank will verify payment prior to release of vehicle. 141,095 miles as of 11/1/2017. Maintenance records available on request. Clean title. Registered through 8.8.2018. Passed smog check in August 2017. Brand new battery. Paint is in fantastic shape with few cosmetic dings. Drives like a dream. Cat and coffee pot not included. Bug shield, rubber duckies, and tape converter included. Featured girlfriend is not actual girlfriend, but an actor. Stunts not performed by a professional driver, but my actual girlfriend. Do not attempt. Girlfriend is now fiance.

Bidding started at $499 (around the car's actual value), but right now the current bid is over $30,000, presumably placed by someone who has no intention of actually paying. Unless 1996 Honda Accords are some sort of collector's item that I didn't know about. Are they? Because I'll go collect some tonight with a coat hanger and some hot wires if they are. "You don't know anything about stealing cars, do you?" I can't even start my own car with the key in the ignition. "That's the glovebox." Cars are complicated.

Keep going for the commercial.

Thanks to DMAN, blue16 and Scott R, who agree selling a lifestyle is the key to selling just about everything. Except toilet paper, ass-wiping is not a lifestyle.