Guy Builds Custom Electric Skateboard To Ride Abandoned Train Tracks

November 28, 2017

This is a video demonstration of the simple, custom electric skateboard that Youtuber Roadie built to ride abandoned train tracks (although they don't look that abandoned to me). It doesn't really go that fast, but I like the concept. Three suggestions: 1) make it go like ten times faster, 2) mass produce them so we can all travel the country getting hit by trains and 3) add a seat. I don't like standing for long. As a matter of fact, I don't like standing at all. Sitting isn't even that great unless you're in a recliner. If I could lay down all the time, I would. "That isn't healthy." Life isn't healthy. My doctor said I should stop eating fast food for every meal and start exercising but I told him we're all gonna die one day, so what's the point? He argued that while that's certainly true, we're not all going to die in six months like at the rate I'm going. That's when I decided to get another opinion. "And what did that doctor say?" Four months. "So even worse." No, that was two months later because I'm lazy and hate going to the doctor, so the first one was actually right on point, which is why I had a dressing-less side salad for lunch today. "And it came in that Double Whopper With Cheese wrapper?" No, brunch came in that wrapper.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to 10FOLD, who agrees a train-traveling hobo would almost certainly fight you for that so be careful.

  • GeneralDisorder

    If anyone is wondering, yes, you can safely mute the video without missing anything important.

    Call me stupid but why in the name of holy hell is the entire motor housing spinning? That seems disastrously inefficient.

  • TopMonkey.

    Abandoned or not, they are committing a federal offense.

  • Great invention, If this project work then skating will be more easy and fun

  • Jenness

    I agree with GW, these are amazingly well tended and weedless to be abandoned. I don't know where this is but where I live if you don't cut your grass every 2 weeks a pack of lions could move in and you'd not notice them - so how is this guy just rolling along w/out needing a machete to hack his way through is beyond me.

  • Doog

    There's no way this could possibly go wrong...

  • steve holt

    this invention will utterly revolutionize the way people are hit by trains.

  • The_Wretched

    Very useful for going to abandoned train stations.

