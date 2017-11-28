Guy Builds Custom Electric Skateboard To Ride Abandoned Train Tracks

This is a video demonstration of the simple, custom electric skateboard that Youtuber Roadie built to ride abandoned train tracks (although they don't look that abandoned to me). It doesn't really go that fast, but I like the concept. Three suggestions: 1) make it go like ten times faster, 2) mass produce them so we can all travel the country getting hit by trains and 3) add a seat. I don't like standing for long. As a matter of fact, I don't like standing at all. Sitting isn't even that great unless you're in a recliner. If I could lay down all the time, I would. "That isn't healthy." Life isn't healthy. My doctor said I should stop eating fast food for every meal and start exercising but I told him we're all gonna die one day, so what's the point? He argued that while that's certainly true, we're not all going to die in six months like at the rate I'm going. That's when I decided to get another opinion. "And what did that doctor say?" Four months. "So even worse." No, that was two months later because I'm lazy and hate going to the doctor, so the first one was actually right on point, which is why I had a dressing-less side salad for lunch today. "And it came in that Double Whopper With Cheese wrapper?" No, brunch came in that wrapper.

Keep going for the video.

