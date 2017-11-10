GoPro Camera Versus 1,100-Degree Lava Flow

November 10, 2017

Seen here looking suspiciously like a thinly veiled GoPro commercial, this is a video of Hawaii volcano guide Erik Storm's GoPro playing chicken with a slowly approaching 1,100-degree lava flow. The lava eventually reaches the camera (which Erik forgot he'd placed there while dropping some volcanic knowledge on tourists), causing it to burst into flames. Amazingly, Erik was able to retrieve the GoPro when he remembered about twenty seconds later, and it still functions. "Whatever, I lasted longer." Haha, no you sure as hell didn't, Gollum.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to blackbox, who's not convinced lava isn't just a government hoax to keep us from playing in volcanos, which actually house top secret research facilities. Admittedly, you're making sense to me.

