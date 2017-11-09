Good To Know: Merriam-Webster Dictionary Editor Discusses The Proper Plural Of Octopus

November 9, 2017

proper-plural-of-octopus.jpg

This is a video of Merriam-Webster Dictionary associate editor Kory Stamper discussing the proper plural form of 'octopus'. The short answer? SPOILER SPOILER SPOILER: Octopuses. The long answer? Well you'll just have to watch the video to find out. Go ahead, take the time to learn something today. And while you're at it, why don't you take the time to do something nice for somebody else? And, if that person happens to be me, well, I wouldn't say no. "Do you need help carrying those bags?" DON'T TOUCH MY SHIT, THEIF.

Keep going for the video.

Dragon, Kraken, Mermaid And Unicorn Mythical Beast Tiki Mugs

Previous Story

Smart Thinking: Guy Cuts Into Gas Cylinder, Gives It A Kick

Next Story
  • Malcolm Fried

    American is such a trash language. Just a glorified Pidgin

  • Synthstatic

    Jacques Cousteau says octopuses. That should be enough for anybody.

  • jrose

    I want Kory Stamper to be my best friend.

  • Bling Nye

    "The problem with defending the purity of the English language is that English is about as pure as a cribhouse whore. We don't just borrow words; on occasion, English has pursued other languages down alleyways to beat them unconscious and rifle their pockets for new vocabulary." - James Nicoll

  • Nicholas Conrad

    Dafuq is a crib house whore? Babies don't have any money!

  • But we can still be called an 'ignorant slob' for other reasons though, right? CHECK MATE WORD LADY

  • GeneralDisorder

    I'd like to get my slobbish ignorance all over her if you know what I'm saying... And if you do... Fucking tell me. I have no idea what I'm saying.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    I wonder what your go-to retort will be once the AI ban lowly humans from making Chess metaphors. 🤔

  • BATTLESHIP SUNK

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    and when Rihanna is made "entertainment czar" by said AI?

  • Cheese

    I like being an ignorant slob.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: aha!, but how do i know you're not lying?, communication, english, greek, i knew it!, interesting, language, latin, learning is fundamental, learning things, octopus, tell it how it is!, video, well that was complicated, words
Previous Post
Next Post