Good To Know: Merriam-Webster Dictionary Editor Discusses The Proper Plural Of Octopus

This is a video of Merriam-Webster Dictionary associate editor Kory Stamper discussing the proper plural form of 'octopus'. The short answer? SPOILER SPOILER SPOILER: Octopuses. The long answer? Well you'll just have to watch the video to find out. Go ahead, take the time to learn something today. And while you're at it, why don't you take the time to do something nice for somebody else? And, if that person happens to be me, well, I wouldn't say no. "Do you need help carrying those bags?" DON'T TOUCH MY SHIT, THEIF.

