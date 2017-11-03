These are the geode inspired wooden jigsaw puzzles crafted by design shop Nervous System (previously: their double-sided infinite galaxy jigsaw puzzle). They're available in 180-piece and 370-piece puzzles in a variety of different geode styles. Some of the pieces are even crystal shaped. The only thing that would make them cooler if they were cut from actual geodes. I remember when I was a kid I was so obsessed with geodes after going to a gem and mineral show with my parents that I would collect all the rocks in the yard and bash them with a hammer hoping to find crystals inside. They never did. The closest I ever got was a dried dog turd I thought was a rock that had pieces of crayon inside, which, FUN FACT: I still took to show and tell and bragged about.

Keep going for a handful more shots and a video.

Thanks to Linby, who agrees the best puzzles are the ones assembled with a lover, provided they don't eat any pieces.