Geode Inspired Wooden Jigsaw Puzzles

November 3, 2017

geode-jigsaw-puzzles-2.jpg

These are the geode inspired wooden jigsaw puzzles crafted by design shop Nervous System (previously: their double-sided infinite galaxy jigsaw puzzle). They're available in 180-piece and 370-piece puzzles in a variety of different geode styles. Some of the pieces are even crystal shaped. The only thing that would make them cooler if they were cut from actual geodes. I remember when I was a kid I was so obsessed with geodes after going to a gem and mineral show with my parents that I would collect all the rocks in the yard and bash them with a hammer hoping to find crystals inside. They never did. The closest I ever got was a dried dog turd I thought was a rock that had pieces of crayon inside, which, FUN FACT: I still took to show and tell and bragged about.

geode-jigsaw-puzzles-1.jpg

geode-jigsaw-puzzles-3.jpg

geode-jigsaw-puzzles-4.jpg

geode-jigsaw-puzzles-5.jpg

geode-jigsaw-puzzles-6.jpg

geode-jigsaw-puzzles.jpg

Thanks to Linby, who agrees the best puzzles are the ones assembled with a lover, provided they don't eat any pieces.

  • MustacheHam

    This is really neat. Best for folks with patience or who need to learn patience. yep.

  • Meh

    You know, for those times you want to punish someone already in jail or something.

