Gamer Gets Peer-Pressured Into $#iT-Talking Fallen Opponent, Fails

Note: Language. Watch at full volume and hold a megaphone up to the speaker.

This is a short video from a match of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds of a gamer killing an opponent, at which point two of his teammates encourage him to shit-talk the fallen player, and he drops a rather timid "You're bad." He claims it was because he can't think under pressure, but I bet it's because he's just too nice a guy. I wish there were more of him in the world. Although, the more that I think about it, "You're bad," is actually pretty hurtful. Especially when you've heard if your whole life from every single parent and teacher and coach and haha, why am I crying?

Keep going for the video.

